Summer lunch programs underway for Daviess Co. kids

Tuesday is the first day of summer break for kids in Owensboro and that means the start of the summer feeding program (WFIE).

For many students in the Tri-State, Tuesday marked the first day of summer break.

But for some parents, who rely on school meals, their kids may have less to eat.

[Tri-State Summer Lunch Programs]

Tuesday is the first day of summer break for kids in Owensboro and that means the start of the summer feeding program. Feeding kids under 18 for lunch, for free.

For some children, this is the highlight of their day each summer, knowing they will have a full belly, all for free. And for the volunteers and school faculty, this is another day they get to see more kids with smiles on their face.

The summer feeding program goes to several sites everyday including Cravens Pool, Smothers Park, and the public library. And the kids sure appreciate it.

The summer feeding program goes all summer and feeds children from both Owensboro and Daviess County schools. But you don't even have to be a student, you just have to be 18 or younger.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.