Alcoa shuts down potline after power outage

We are learning more about a power outage that caused Alcoa to shut down a potline. It happened at the Warrick County plant Friday afternoon.

The power was out for just about an hour, but it was still long enough for Alcoa to have to shut down that potline. Alcoa says the decision was made with a focus on safety and to protect its assets.

The potline affected is one of three that are part of the Warrick aluminum smelter restart. We are told officials are still assessing what happened.

They do not know when or if the affected potline will be restarted. Of course has people worried about jobs, too.

Alcoa is looking into that. We are also told Alcoa is assessing the timing of the overall restart.

Alcoa reports that the annual capacity of the affected potline is approximately 50,000 metric tons. As of now, the power is back on at Alcoa, but that potline is still down for safety reasons.

No word on what will happen next or when, but we are following this situation and will keep you updated with the latest information as we learn more.

