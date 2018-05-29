Improved water system could increase rates for customers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Improved water system could increase rates for customers

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Jim Stratman, Reporter
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Gibson County is looking to improve its water system with federal loans, but that could mean increasing rates for customers.

Officials at Gibson Water Inc. say that a typical customer would see their rate go up by $5.38. Officials say they will receive around $3.5 million for upgrades to their water system.

Officials say the money will come in the form of long term loans that the county plans to pay for through rate increases. According to those officials, the last rate increase for customers of Gibson Water Inc. occurred in the late 1980s.

They say that all of the coming upgrades are needed for the county to continue to grow.

"All the improvements that we identified for the project are critical," Steve Jenkins, Gibson Water Inc. Utilities Manager, explained. "There have been no major upgrades to the system since the late 90s when upgrades were made for Toyota when it moved to Gibson County."

Officials say they are still waiting on their loan request to be approved by the IURC. They say they expect that decision around the first of the year.

