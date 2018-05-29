Isaiah Hagan murder trial set to start again Wednesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Isaiah Hagan murder trial set to start again Wednesday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff) Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The murder trial for Isaiah Hagan is set to start again Wednesday.
 
Hagan is accused of killing 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber. Halee's body was found last year at the Alcoa Soccer Fields in Newburgh.

Four days into Hagan's murder trial earlier this month, the judge declared a mistrial. 

The jury pool had been selected, opening statements from both attorneys were given, and some evidence had even been presented. On the fourth day, one of the jurors mentioned seeing Hagan outside the courtroom. 

The juror commented that it was odd to see the defendant because he thought the jury would have been escorted a different way to where that couldn't happen. The juror said it made him feel uncomfortable.

In response to the incident, the judge said the "impact on all parties was significant" and then granted the defense's motion for a mistrial.

The trial is set to start at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

