Methodist Hospital seek public comment on possible affiliation with Deaconess

Methodist Hospital in Henderson is asking residents to give their opinions on a possible affiliation with Deaconess Health System.

Hospital officials had planned to hold an open forum this week, but because of confidentiality agreements, they had to cancel.

Now they are asking residents to send their opinions by email or by Facebook message. Those messages can be sent from now until June 8.

You can submit comments via email at comments@methodisthospital.net or by private message on the Methodist Hospital Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.