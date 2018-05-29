Otters release list of June promotions

The Evansville Otters will play a total of 14 games at Bosse Field in June, including a nine-game homestand at the end of the month.

A three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies June 5-7 will start off the fun-filled promotional schedule for the month of June.

The series opener against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, June 5 will be the first $2 Tuesday of the season for the Otters. Fans can take in a game at Bosse Field with $2 General Admission tickets and $2 popcorn on $2 Tuesday games.

The second game of the series on Wednesday, June 6 will be Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Deaconess Hospital. The series finale on Thursday, June 7 will be a Thirsty Thursday presented by Working Distributors. Fans can come enjoy an ice, cold frosty one while they watch the Evansville Otters as drafts are at special prices at Bosse Field.

After a six-game road trip, the Otters will return home June 15-17 against the Traverse City Beach Bums for Boys and Girls Club Weekend at Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters will host Superhero Night and celebrate Bosse Field’s 103rd anniversary as well as Evan the Otter’s birthday on June 15 when they open their series against the Beach Bums. Throughout the game, fan-favorite superhero characters will be in attendance for photo opportunities. Kids are also invited to wear their favorite superhero costume to join in on the fun and participate in an on-field parade at the game. Those in costume will have the opportunity to enter in a costume contest and win a prize. Other local area mascots will be on hand to help celebrate Evan the Otter’s birthday.

The Boys and Girls Club Weekend will continue Saturday, June 16 at Bosse Field, and fans are invited to stay after the game to watch a dazzling firework show. The series will conclude Sunday, June 17 with a family fun day as families can purchase four G.A. tickets, four popcorn, soda and snow vouchers, and two inflatable passes for $40.

The following weekend on June 22-24, the Otters will begin a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Southern Illinois Miners. The series opener June 22 will be Deaconess Women’s Hospital Night followed by Deaconess Night on Saturday, June 23. Deaconess Night will celebrate the founding of Deaconess Hospital which will include a postgame firework display for fans to stay and watch after the Otters’ game. Sunday’s series finale will be another family fun day with a special start time of 5:05 p.m.

The Gateway Grizzlies will return to Evansville to take on the Otters for another three-game set starting on Tuesday, June 26 and another $2 Tuesday at Bosse Field.

The middle game of the series on Wednesday will be Day Camp Day with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. Local area summer camps and daycares are invited to come enjoy an Otters game at Bosse Field. Camps and daycares must register for event. Registration is $10 per person and includes a G.A. ticket and a meal consisting of a hot dog, chips and water. Giant inflatables will also be available to those registered.

The series finale on Thursday, June 28 against the Grizzlies will be another Thirsty Thursday with drafts at special prices at the ballpark.

Evansville will wrap up the month of June and the nine-game homestand at Bosse Field with a three-game series against the River City Rascals.

Edward Jones Night and a postgame firework show will kick off the series Friday, June 29. For the game on Saturday, June 30, fans will need to arrive early to receive their free hat courtesy of Heritage Federal Credit Union. Hats are available to the first 1,000 fans.

Saturday, June 30 will also be Boy Scout Night at Bosse Field. Local area boy scouts can come watch the Otters play and then camp out in the outfield at Bosse Field. Pre-registration is required which includes a General Admission ticket, hot dog, chips and water, meet and greet with the team, postgame baseball clinic, and a commemorative Otters patch.

The series against the Rascals will finish Sunday, July 1 with Family Fun Day and another opportunity to take advantage of the bargain deal for any family.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family fun this season at historic Bosse Field.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters