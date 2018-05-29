McNamara named All-American by ABCA

University of Southern Indiana senior leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) was recognized as a Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association All-American. The first-team All-America award is the third of the post-season for McNamara, making him the first Screaming Eagle to be named to all three All-America teams.

McNamara, who also was named All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), has had a record-setting season for the Eagles in 2018. He led the team with a .381 batting average and singles-season records of 79 RBIs and 17 home runs. The 2018 NCBWA and ABCA All-Midwest Region Player of the Year also has set the USI career-record for home runs (33) and is closing on the career-marks for total bases (404) and RBIs (182).

In addition the All-America honors and Midwest Region Player of the Year awards, McNamara was named first-team All-Midwest Region by all three organizations; the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year; and first-team All-GLVC East Division.

USI and McNamara finished the 2018 campaign with a 36-23 overall record; an appearance in the NCAA II Baseball Championship; the NCAA II Midwest Region Championship; a 15-9 record in the GLVC; and a third-place showing in the GLVC Tournament.

Courtesy: USI Athletics