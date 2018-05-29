McNamara named All-American by ABCA - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McNamara named All-American by ABCA

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana senior leftfielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) was recognized as a Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association All-American. The first-team All-America award is the third of the post-season for McNamara, making him the first Screaming Eagle to be named to all three All-America teams.

McNamara, who also was named All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), has had a record-setting season for the Eagles in 2018. He led the team with a .381 batting average and singles-season records of 79 RBIs and 17 home runs. The 2018 NCBWA and ABCA All-Midwest Region Player of the Year also has set the USI career-record for home runs (33) and is closing on the career-marks for total bases (404) and RBIs (182).

In addition the All-America honors and Midwest Region Player of the Year awards, McNamara was named first-team All-Midwest  Region by all three organizations; the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year; and first-team All-GLVC East Division.

USI and McNamara finished the 2018 campaign with a 36-23 overall record; an appearance in the NCAA II Baseball Championship; the  NCAA II Midwest Region Championship; a 15-9 record in the GLVC; and a third-place showing in the GLVC Tournament. 

Courtesy: USI Athletics

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly