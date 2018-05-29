MPD: Man charged with terroristic threatening after suspicious p - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

MPD: Man charged with terroristic threatening after suspicious package found in mailbox

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville police have charged the person they say is responsible for a suspicious package.

We're told the cylinder-shaped package was found in a mailbox on Columbus Circle, off Gentry Lane.

The Owensboro Hazardous Devices Unit was called in to help. Some nearby homes were evacuated while crews worked to remove the suspicious device.

The device was pulled from the mailbox by a robot. Our crew on the scene said they heard a loud boom.

We're told the device had wires and was taped. It will be sent to the state lab to be tested.

While crews were working to detonate the device, police say 39-year-old Jerrod Larkins showed up to the scene and claimed, "it was all a prank."

Based on the seriousness of the situation, police say he is charged with terroristic threatening.

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

