MPD: Man charged with terroristic threatening after suspicious package found in mailbox

Madisonville police have charged the person they say is responsible for a suspicious package.

We're told the cylinder-shaped package was found in a mailbox on Columbus Circle, off Gentry Lane.

The Owensboro Hazardous Devices Unit was called in to help. Some nearby homes were evacuated while crews worked to remove the suspicious device.

The device was pulled from the mailbox by a robot. Our crew on the scene said they heard a loud boom.

We're told the device had wires and was taped. It will be sent to the state lab to be tested.

While crews were working to detonate the device, police say 39-year-old Jerrod Larkins showed up to the scene and claimed, "it was all a prank."

Based on the seriousness of the situation, police say he is charged with terroristic threatening.

