Suspect behind bars after Henderson robbery - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect behind bars after Henderson robbery

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Matthew Clark, 40. (Henderson Co. Detention Center) Matthew Clark, 40. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A suspect is behind bars after a robbery at a Henderson motel.

The robbery happened just after midnight Sunday morning at the Holiday Motel in the 1700 block of S. Green St.

Police say 40-year-old Matthew Clark, of Corydon, and another man, both armed with handguns, went into a room at the motel and demanded money from two victims.

The victims told police that the men took a small amount of money, left, and then Clark came back later and threatened them with a knife.

Police say officers saw the vehicle the victims described early Monday morning near the Clay and S. Green St.

Clark was arrested on a robbery charge and taken to jail on a robbery charge.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the robbery or the other suspect is asked to contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly