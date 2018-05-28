Volunteer fire department helps WWII widow hang flag

McCutchanville Fire Dpt. volunteers help and elderly woman just in time for Memorial Day.

A surprise visit from our everyday heroes for a 93-year-old Evansville woman reminds us all what our country stands for.

On Sunday, volunteers with the McCutchanville Fire Department went out of their way to make sure Martha John Boultinghouse's American Flag could fly high and proud on Memorial Day.

After the last bad round of storms that passed through the area, Martha John's flags in her front yard were torn of its pole. It was important to her to get them replaced before Monday, since her late husband, Maurice, served in the U.S. Air Force.

The Boultinghouses married in their early 20s in the 1940s.

"He passed away four years ago," said Martha John," we were married 68 years, and that's a long time," she smiled."

Maurice served during World War II in the 98th Airborne Division as a co-pilot, flying the B-17 Bomber, which is now on display in Washington D.C. at the Smithsonian Museum.

"It's different when you don't have him around, and he's gone," Martha John said. "But, he's in a far better place."

Even though her husband lived a long life well after the war, Memorial Day holds a special place in Martha John's family's heart. So, her grandson made a call to his buddies at the McCutchanville FD, and a group of volunteers made sure Martha John's flags were hung and replaced.

"Mom watched out of the windows as the fire truck had to back up down the narrow street, so the big ladder truck came backing up the driveway," Martha John's daughter, Bonnie Beckham explained.

"It kind of gave me a thrill," Martha John laughed. "Because, before it was over with...I think the whole neighborhood was standing across the street wondering what's going on."

"(Memorial Day) is a big day," said Bonnie. "Not only do we think about Dad and his service in the Air Force, but a lot of his friends and a lot of people my age where their parents were in WWII, but also all the other people that served and have given their lives for this country and you want to remember them as well."

"He's in heaven looking down over us. I have that constellation," said Martha John. "But, I hope I can join him up there someday."

The Evansville family thanks those volunteers, and says, it's everyday heroes like yourselves that remind them of the benefit of small local fire departments.

