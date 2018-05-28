Mother devastated after cross taken from daughter's roadside mem - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mother devastated after cross taken from daughter's roadside memorial

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Every day on her way to work, Skylar's mother Elizabeth passes the cross. On Monday, she didn't see the cross.
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

One family is searching for something that has deep meaning for them.

Skylar Robinson was only 15 when she died in a car crash on Highway 62 in Warrick County back in 2016. Her family and friends put up a cross at the crash site in memory.

Every day on her way to work, Skylar's mother Elizabeth passes the cross. On Monday, she didn't see the cross.

Several people spent all afternoon searching the area, but couldn't find the cross.

Elizabeth says she cannot put into words how important it is.

"When I pulled up and the cross was not there, I was on my knees because that cross means more to me than, and it's not easy I can't just  make another one," explained Elizabeth. "It has a lot of meaning to me."

Robinson says the cross can be returned with no questions asked. She says she just wants to see it back where is belongs.

