Divers pull van from Ohio River - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Divers pull van from Ohio River

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

He wanted to spend the day boating on the river, but ended up putting his van in the river.

It happened Monday at the Angel Mounds boat ramp in Vanderburgh County. Our photographer on scene says it looked like he was attempting to launch his boat into the Ohio River.

But the van didn't stop and ended up fully submerged in the water.

No one was hurt, but divers came in to hook up and van pull it back onto dry land.

