Tri-State family standing only feet away from boat explosion

The investigation continues into what caused a boat to explode Sunday afternoon at Green Turtle Bay marina in western Kentucky.

Conservation Officer Daniel Richardson says the explosion came after the motor was started while the boat was tied to the fuel island.

He says nothing currently indicates that the explosion was caused by anything but mechanical failure.

14 News spoke to a Tri-State family who was only feet away from the explosion. Our Evan Gorman also happened to be at the resort and broke the story after calling dispatch.

“My initial was – “did they get killed?” witness Mike Koger recalled.

The explosion was heard across the resort. Witnesses say parts of the boat went flying several feet up in the air.

“It went boom! A big ball of fire kind of looked like it was shooting to the back side of our canopy,” Mike added.

The Koger family, who live in Daviess County, say the boat had just filled up with fuel and they were doing the same while standing only feet away. Jason Koger says he remembers hearing the boat's blower fan turn on.

“And then you could hear the first initial start of an engine like it just turned over but it was one single crank and a boom,” Jason explained.

Gorman could see from across the bay as people ran over to help the victims.

“Seen the lady on the back of the boat – one arm on the dock; one on the back of the boat,” Mike described.

Meanwhile, the man was still on-board.

“He had one arm on and he was kind of turned around like he was looking at the back of the boat and he probably was because how he was taking off,” Jason says.

Remarkably both victims survived. Each were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“When they put him on the stretcher he said, ‘I want see my wife before I go into the ambulance,” Jason added.

Koger and family members were also treated on scene and had some minor damage to their pontoon boat.

