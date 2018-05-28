Fallen veterans honored during annual Memorial Day event in Daviess Co.

Fallen veterans honored during annual Memorial Day event in Davi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

This year alone, 324 veterans have died who were either born, lived in, or died in Daviess County (WFIE).
The number of veterans, who have died this year with ties to Daviess County, increased. On this Memorial Day, each of them was honored.

Names of more than 300 veterans read aloud. Many of their friends and family in the crowd and even placing flowers here on this memorial.

Remembering veterans and just how important each them are to our country is what brought dozen of peoples to Owensboro Sportscenter War Memorial early Monday. The annual event began in the running for decades and continues to be a tradition put on by the Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Organization.

This year alone, 324 veterans have died who were either born, lived in, or died in Daviess County. Leaders say we are now losing more Korean and Vietnam veterans.

"My husband passed away two weeks ago tomorrow [Tuesday]," explained Cathy Mattingly. "He was in the navy and he served in the Vietnam era, he was on two different ships. He received the Navy Achievement Medal."

This event has been going on since 1987.

