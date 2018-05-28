Lifeguards needed for Evansville public pools - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lifeguards needed for Evansville public pools

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's that time of year and for many kids pool season is a time to let lose and have fun after school lets out. 

Pool life guards are constantly on hand at public pools to help keep your kids safe this summer. 

"It's a very important job," Burdette Park Aquatic Center Manager, Colton Meyer said. "Safety is our biggest, biggest thing out here throughout the summer we want to make sure everybody stays safe."

Burdette Park Aquatic Center has a full staff ready to go for this pool season.

"We have in service trainings that we do every two weeks throughout the summer, and we've had multiple meetings before the season started to get everybody ready," Meyer explained.

City pools in Evansville are getting ready too. Hartke Pool opened on Monday and neighborhood pools will open next Saturday.

The city still needs about 11 lifeguards. Pool managers said this is partly due to the extensive training and classes it takes to get certified.

"They are a little bit pricey and it does last about four or five weeks with some intensive classes, and you have to pass a physical test as well as a written test," explained Dani Monks is the Hartke Pool Manager.

Even if every public pool cannot open, pool managers say it's important to train the lifeguards on hand properly to keep the kids safe all summer.
 
"The lifeguards just have to know that, that kid could do something to hurt themselves and they need to be aware at all times," said Monks. 

