Burdette Pool receives upgrades before pool season kicks-off

It was a long, rough winter for the Tri-State and many couldn't wait to take full advantage of local public pools.

Burdette Park Pool got a face lift before opening up for the season.

Park officials tell 14 News they wanted a fresh start this season, especially, after the recent flooding at Burdette. That means the whole aquatic center got a face lift.

New restrooms, gift shop and concessions were all a part of the reveal.

The work started last fall and was complete before opening day. Burdette Park wants it to be a good fun and safe start to the swim season.

So far, the changes have brought about good ticket sales.

"We had about 1,600 people out here yesterday, and right at 1,000 on Saturday," Burdette Park Pool Manager Colton Meyer, explained. "So with the weather being hot, it being sunny, everybody is enjoying the water hopping in having fun with their family."

Crews also worked in the off-season to give the place a fresh coat of paint.

