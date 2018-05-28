USI makes major athletic investment

The main part of the $66 million project is a new arena, but it also includes new state of the art facilities for fitness and performance testing for student athletes. (WFIE)

The Screaming Eagles national championship comes as the university is making a major investment in athletics.

USI is in the middle of a renovation project to its physical activities center, which serves as home to all athletic programs at the university. The main part of the $66 million project is a new arena, but it also includes new state of the art facilities for fitness and performance testing for student athletes.

A fan shop is also being put on campus.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.