USI makes major athletic investment

The Screaming Eagles national championship comes as the university is making a major investment in athletics.

USI is in the middle of a renovation project to its physical activities center, which serves as home to all athletic programs at the university. The main part of the $66 million project is a new arena, but it also includes new state of the art facilities for fitness and performance testing for student athletes.

A fan shop is also being put on campus.

