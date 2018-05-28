Some pools opening as Memorial Day arrives - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Some pools opening as Memorial Day arrives

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The city opened the pools for the Memorial Day weekend. (WFIE) The city opened the pools for the Memorial Day weekend. (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Pools are now open in Owensboro and Henderson.

The city opened the pools for the Memorial Day weekend.

Henderson public pools:

Owensboro public pools:

In Evansville, Hartke Pool opened on Monday. Other neighborhood pools open this Saturday June 2.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly