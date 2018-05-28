On Alert for Alberto's flooding rainfall - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

On Alert for Alberto's flooding rainfall

Posted by Jeff Lyons, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Alberto Satellite View Alberto Satellite View
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Our week starts off with more Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our concern this time is for very heavy rainfall in Alberto's path.

1-3" of rain is possible between Tuesday morning and Wednesday night:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

The National Hurricane Center's  latest track for Alberto takes the center of low pressure directly over the Tri-State by early Wednesday. This system will enhance rain production, and may also spark some severe thunderstorms as it pushes northward across the area.

1

We'll likely wake up to rain on Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will be moving from east to west as they rotate around the approaching low pressure system that is Alberto.

2

Rain will kick in again on Tuesday night and begin to dive at us from the northwest. Basically the showers will be spinning around the low counter-clockwise, so we'll have winds & rain from all directions by the time the system has cleared the area to the north.

3

Wednesday morning has the highest potential for heavy rainfall as winds resume from the southwest and more tropical moisture is drawn into the system:

4

The RPM model is yielding two or more inches of rain from the system, and some spots may receive three or more.

5

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly