On Alert for Alberto's flooding rainfall

Our week starts off with more Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our concern this time is for very heavy rainfall in Alberto's path.

1-3" of rain is possible between Tuesday morning and Wednesday night:

The National Hurricane Center's latest track for Alberto takes the center of low pressure directly over the Tri-State by early Wednesday. This system will enhance rain production, and may also spark some severe thunderstorms as it pushes northward across the area.

We'll likely wake up to rain on Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will be moving from east to west as they rotate around the approaching low pressure system that is Alberto.

Rain will kick in again on Tuesday night and begin to dive at us from the northwest. Basically the showers will be spinning around the low counter-clockwise, so we'll have winds & rain from all directions by the time the system has cleared the area to the north.

Wednesday morning has the highest potential for heavy rainfall as winds resume from the southwest and more tropical moisture is drawn into the system:

The RPM model is yielding two or more inches of rain from the system, and some spots may receive three or more.

