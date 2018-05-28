USI softball wins DII national championship

The University of Southern Indiana softball team are national champions.

The Screaming Eagles won the Division II championship Monday by defeating Saint Anselm 8-3 in game two of the best of three series.

USI SOFTBALL...WOW! Just wow! They beat St. Anselm 8-3, in game 2 of the best-of-3 championship series to take the D-2 softball national championship! What a run by Sue Kunkle’s bunch!! They won game 1 this morning, 4-0, by the way. — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) May 28, 2018

They are the first Indiana softball team to win a national championship at any level.

The 14 Sports team will have more about the championship win tonight on 14 News.

