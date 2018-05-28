USI softball wins DII national championship - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

USI softball wins DII national championship

(Source: @NCAADII Twitter Account) (Source: @NCAADII Twitter Account)
(WFIE) -

The University of Southern Indiana softball team are national champions.

The Screaming Eagles won the Division II championship Monday by defeating Saint Anselm 8-3 in game two of the best of three series.

[USI Softball Comes Back to Beat St. Leo; Advances to Championship Series, Monday]

They are the first Indiana softball team to win a national championship at any level.

