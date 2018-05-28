Hot, humid Monday; heavy rain Tuesday/Wednesday

Memorial Day looks mostly dry, but we are on alert for heavy rain and strong winds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

We have another steamy day on tap today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly for western Kentucky.

The first half of Tuesday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry. Scattered rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto move closer.

Heavy rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as Alberto moves right through the Tri-State.

Scattered showers will continue through the end of the workweek. In total, we could see about 1.5-2.5" of rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.