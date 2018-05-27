Henderson prepares for Memorial Day - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson prepares for Memorial Day

Posted by Jim Stratman, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
WFIE WFIE
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

The City of Henderson is hosting its 72nd-annual Memorial Day service by placing crosses in Central Park. 

Cities all around the Tri-State will hold parades and put out flags while the citizens have their fair share of cookouts, but in Henderson, the city goes the extra mile to remember military members who have died.

5,300 crosses were placed in the ground to commemorate the veterans of Henderson County that lost their lives in the armed forces.

"I'd hate to see them ever give this up. I know someday they'll probably have to but until they do I hope they can keep it up," said Glenda Hall.

Hall says that she's lived in a military household all her life. Now her father, brothers, and late husband all have a cross placed somewhere on the lawn. 

"It's just an honor that we have our men, each one of our veterans in Henderson, they've got a mark here with their name on it. It's special," Hall said.

The city will host its Memorial Day service Monday morning at Central Park beginning at 10:00 a.m.. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager

    Man throws hot coffee at McDonald's manager

    Monday, May 28 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-28 12:48:33 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-05-28 12:48:33 GMT
    The altercation was caught on camera Friday in Lacey. WA. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it. (Source: Surveillance/KIRO/CNN)The altercation was caught on camera Friday in Lacey. WA. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it. (Source: Surveillance/KIRO/CNN)

    The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.

    More >>

    The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.

    More >>

  • 'OMG this is WRONG': Retired teacher corrects letter signed by Trump

    'OMG this is WRONG': Retired teacher corrects letter signed by Trump

    Monday, May 28 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-05-28 20:23:17 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-28 21:40:02 GMT

    When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.

    More >>

    When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Real-life 'Spider-Man' climbs four stories to save child

    Caught on camera: Real-life 'Spider-Man' climbs four stories to save child

    Monday, May 28 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:55:18 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-28 10:55:18 GMT
    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports. (Source: BFM/Twitter/CNN)The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports. (Source: BFM/Twitter/CNN)

    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.

    More >>

    The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly