No on hurt after water rescue in the Ohio River

Water rescue on Ohio River (From viewer)

Everyone seems to be safe after a water rescue Sunday night on the Ohio River.

It happened near a river camp near Green River Road.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in for a water rescue around 7:15.

They say fire, ambulance, and deputies were all called to the scene.

We are still waiting to hear back from authorities, but witnesses say a boat sank with people on board.

Those witnesses say everyone made it to shore safely.

