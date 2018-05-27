USI Ends 2018, with Shutout Loss in Cary

The investigation continues into what caused a boat to explode Sunday afternoon at Green Turtle Bay marina in western Kentucky.More >>
It's that time of year and for many kids pool season is a time to let lose and have fun after school lets out.More >>
A feeling of national pride fell over central park in Henderson, Ky today for the 72-annual Memorial Day celebration. Military personnel, military families, and residents of Henderson County came to honor those who paid the ultimate price for their country. "You find that Henderson is a very patriotic community," said Colonel Jim Smith.More >>
The number of veterans, who have died this year with ties to Daviess County, increased.More >>
Cookouts, pool parties, and other events mark Memorial Day. But the real reason for the holiday is to commemorate our fallen military members.More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
The child’s father was detained for alleged parental neglect, the Associated Press reports.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Cedar Point out of Sandusky is currently experiencing a power outage in parts of the theme park. The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m. We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018 The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coast...More >>
A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons. Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.More >>
A police department in Ohio wants to check your meth just in case it has been contaminated with the Zika Virus.More >>
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a Sunday crash in Opelousas, according to local media.More >>
