USI Ends 2018, with Shutout Loss in Cary

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team saw its season end with a 3-0 loss to Southern New Hampshire University Sunday afternoon at the USA Baseball Training Center in Cary, North Carolina. USI, the eighth-seed, is eliminated from the post-season and ends the year 36-23 overall, while SNHU, the fourth-seed, rises to 40-16.



USI could not get the bats working as the Screaming Eagles were limited to a single hit for seven innings. Junior second baseman Jacob Fleming (Evansville, Indiana) posted a single in the fourth for the first hit when USI put runners on second and third with no-one out before coming up empty.



The Eagles tried to rally in the bottom of the eighth when senior third baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) singled and junior designated hitter Brodie Brown (Carmi, Illinois) walked to put runners and first and second with one out. USI loaded the bases with two-outs when freshman centerfielder Bryce Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) reached on a bunt single before Fleming flew out to end the inning.



The Penmen took the early 2-0 lead with pair of tallies in the third before sealing the victory with a run in the ninth.



Ealges' junior right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) battled through seven-plus innings, allowing only two runs on seven hits and striking out two. Krizan finishes the 2018 campaign with a 3-4 mark.



Senior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) finished the game on the mound for the Eagles. Griffin allowed a ninth-inning home run and struck out three in 1.2 frames of work.

