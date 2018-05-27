Otters Lose Rubber Game to Beach Bums

The Evansville Otters dropped the rubber game of a three-game series 2-1 in 12 innings against the Traverse City Beach Bums on Sunday at Wuerfel Park.

The Otters scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning on a Brandon Dulin RBI single.



The Beach Bums tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Arby Fields singled home Steve Lohr to knot the score 1-1.



This game would require extra innings, as the game stayed knotted at one until the twelfth. Isaac Benard walked it off for the Beach Bums as he singled to left to win the game 2-1 for Traverse City.



Kyano Cummings is dealt the loss after working two-thirds of an inning.



John Michael Knighton picks up the win for the Beach Bums. Knighton worked three stellar innings out of the bullpen as he did not allow a run and struck out three while allowing just one hit.



Evansville starter Luc Rennie grinded through six innings to receive a no decision. Rennie struck out five, while walking three and allowing seven hits while limiting the Beach Bums to just one run.



Rennie’s counterpart Justin Finan was just as good for Traverse City, throwing six innings of one run baseball, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out one.



Both pitchers receive a no decision after leaving the game with the score tied at one.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations. Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.