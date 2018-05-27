Hacienda cutting down on waste by not handing out straws

Straws at Hacienda are by request only

A popular Evansville restaurant is getting on board with a recent sustainability trend.

All Hacienda locations have stopped giving straws to their customers.

Managers say they're happy to do it. Plastic straws are difficult to break down in landfills and also cause harm to wildlife and our oceans.

Employees tell us the response has been mostly positive, but if you request a straw, they'll still give you one.

"We're just taking a small step in doing our part for the environment. These straws have taken up so much space in our landfills, and have done so much damage to our sea animals that we're just doing a little step to do our part," said manager Heather Morse.

Don't worry. Frozen margaritas are still served with a straw to curb brain freeze.

