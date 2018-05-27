Secret Headquarters catches thief with social media

Small business owners hope they never have to deal with theft, but on Friday night, Jeff Osborne, the owner of Secret Headquarters, did when he discovered part of a Nintendo Switch was missing.

"Someone steals $350 worth of stuff," Osborne said. "That didn't bother me as much as knowing the game inside is played by autistic kids. That made me mad."

Osborne says certain games really help autistic kids who come into his store.

"When I realized that game was in there, and there were three images that popped in my head. It was all three autistic kids. It got to me," he said.

So that's when he took to social media, posting surveillance of the theft.

"Social media has become some form of citizens law enforcement so to speak," he said.

Osborne decided to give the thief a chance at returning the game piece, saying it was the best way to try to get his stuff back. That's when his post gained traction.

"There are so many people out there willing to help. I just want to thank them," Osborne said.

And one of those views must have been the thief, because she returned the item, just minutes before her time limit was up.

"She showed no remorse," he said. "Didn't say sorry, didn't say anything."

And now Osborne has his Nintendo Switch game piece and the beloved game back.

"I'm just happy we have it back and we can move on," he said.

Secret Headquarters on First Avenue not only allows kids to play video games, they're also teaching them about broadcasting.

Next weekend, they'll debut their Kids VIP Lounge where kids will learn about YouTube.

