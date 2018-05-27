Clerk pistol-whipped by suspect during Owensboro robbery - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Clerk pistol-whipped by suspect during Owensboro robbery

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Connect
Owensboro police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station. (Photo by: Heathere Embry) Owensboro police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station. (Photo by: Heathere Embry)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station.

The robbery happened late Saturday night at the Quality Quick on Frederica.

Police say a man walked in, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

We're told the clerk was also pistol-whipped by the suspect during the incident and sustained minor injuries.

If you know anything about what happened, call Owensboro police.

