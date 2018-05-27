Man killed in Owensboro crash identified; driver facing charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man killed in Owensboro crash identified; driver facing charges

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Anthony Ehram (Source: Daviess Co. Jail) Anthony Ehram (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

One person is dead and another is facing charges after a crash in Owensboro.

Police say the single-vehicle wreck happened early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of the Wendell Ford Expressway.

We're told an SUV, driven by 26-year-old Anthony Ehram, of Owensboro, was heading west on the expressway when it went through the median and slammed into a guardrail. The vehicle went over the guardrail and slid down an embankment.

Acastino Damarlane, 25-years-old, of Owensboro was thrown from the SUV in the crash. Damarlane was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ehram was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then arrested and taken to jail. He is facing charges of manslaughter, DUI and wanton endangerment.

