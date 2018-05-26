Otters Even up Series with Traverse City

The Evansville Otters were able to win the second game of a three game series 5-2 against the Traverse City Beach Bums on Saturday night at Wuerfel Park.

Traverse City jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded, Luke Lowery bounced into a double play that brought the first run of the game home for Traverse City.



The Otters responded immediately in the top of the second with two runs. After singles by Travis Harrison and Brandon Dulin, Luis Vilorio brought home Harrison from third with an infield single. Manny Cruz then lined a single to center to score Dulin and give the Otters a 2-1 lead.



Evansville added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Cruz hit his second RBI single of the game and Ryan Long then followed with a two-run triple to put the Otters in front 5-1.



Traverse City got one back in the bottom half of the frame on a Lowery RBI single but that was all that they could muster as the Otters finished off the 5-2 victory.



Cruz paced the offense for the Otters with two hits and two RBIs while Long also added two hits, including a triple, and two runs driven in as well.



Austin Nicely gets his second win of the year for the Otters after throwing seven innings and allowing just one run. After the first inning, Nicely faced the minimum in the following six innings and set down the final 11 batters he faced. Over the course of his seven innings, Nicely ended up allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out four.



Adam Cornwell is the tough luck loser for Traverse City. Cornwell threw six innings, giving up two runs, both earned, while striking out six in his second loss of the season.



The two teams will square off one more time on Sunday at 5:05 ET for the final game of the series.



The Otters will turn to Luc Rennie for the final game of the series. Rennie is coming off a winning performance earlier in the week, when he blanked Windy City over seven innings as the Otters won 2-0 last Tuesday. This will be Rennie’s fourth start of the season. The righty is 2-0 with a 3.17 ERA this year with 19 punch outs in 17 innings.



For Traverse City, Justin Finan will be making his first start and appearance of the season, as well as his first professional outing. Finan previously spent four seasons playing for the College of the Holy Cross from 2013-2017.



Coverage of the series final will be broadcast on WUEV 91.5 FM with Sam Jellinek(play-by-play) on the call.

The Otters will return home for a three-game series May 30-31 against the Florence Freedom. Wednesday, May 30 will be a doubleheader, starting at 5:05 p.m. and is Deaconess Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility Night. The series finale on May 31 starts at 6:35 p.m. and will be the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with special price drafts.

