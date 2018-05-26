McNamara Earns Another Postseason Honor

University of Southern Indiana senior left fielder Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) was recognized as a Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-American as voted by the NCAA II sports information directors. The All-America award is the second of the post-season.



McNamara, who also was named All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, has had a record-setting season for the Eagles in 2018. The 2018 three-time first team All-Midwest Region selection leads the team with a .390 batting average and singles-season records of 79 RBIs and 17 home runs.



In addition to the single-season record for home runs and RBIs, the 2018 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and American Baseball Coaches Association All-Midwest Region Player of the Year also has set the USI career-record for home runs (33) and is closing on the career-marks for total bases (404) and RBIs (182).



The Screaming Eagles start NCAA Division II Baseball Championship action tonight at 6 p.m. (CDT) when they play Florida Southern College. USI is the seventh seed, while Florida Southern is the top seed and is ranked third nationally. The Division II Baseball Championship is May 26-June 2 in Cary, North Carolina.



Live coverage information of USI's run through the NCAA II Tournament can be found on GoUSIEagles.com and NCAA.com.

