Grau Earns 2nd-team All-America Honors with 9th-place Finish - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Grau Earns 2nd-team All-America Honors with 9th-place Finish

Posted by Aaron Hancock, Photographer/Sports Reporter
CHARLOTTE, NC (WFIE) -

University of Southern Indiana senior Bastian Grau (Höchstadt, Germany) concluded his collegiate career Saturday evening with a ninth-place finish in the men's 5,000 meters at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

In doing so, Grau earns second-team All-America honors, bringing his career total to four All-America awards.

The 2017 national champion in the indoor mile, Grau survived a humid and muggy evening Saturday to finish the 5,000-meter race in 14 minutes, 28.08 seconds. Grand Valley State University senior Zach Panning won the race in 14:00.69.

Grau began the race running toward the back of the field, which consisted of 20 competitors. He navigated his way up seven spots from his position early in the race to secure the All-America nod.

The All-America award is the second outdoor honor for Grau, who earned first-team All-America status in the 1,500 meters as a junior in 2017. He captured All-America laurels in the mile and the distance medley relay during the 2017 indoor season.

Courtesy:  USI Sports Information Dept.  Copyright 2018, WFIE, All rights reserved.

