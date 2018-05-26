Driver arrested in Pike Co. after chase on I-69

Nathan Williams (Pike Co. Jail via Mobile Patrol)

A Loogootee, Indiana, man is now in the Pike County jail after a chase involving Indiana State Police on Interstate 69.

Troopers say 32-year-old Nathan Williams was clocked at 85 miles per hour Saturday around 6:00 p.m.

They say Williams refused to stop, and eventually reached speeds more than 110 miles per hour.

Troopers say after about 12 miles, the engine on his 1999 Pontiac started to have trouble and Williams was stopped.

They say meth and marijuana were found inside the car.

Willams faces a long list of charges including:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Operating a Vehicle while being a Habitual Traffic Violator Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Paraphernalia Possession of Marijuana Reckless Driving Outstanding Felony Warrant (Pike County)

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.