Driver arrested in Pike Co. after chase on I-69 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Driver arrested in Pike Co. after chase on I-69

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Nathan Williams (Pike Co. Jail via Mobile Patrol) Nathan Williams (Pike Co. Jail via Mobile Patrol)
PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Loogootee, Indiana, man is now in the Pike County jail after a chase involving Indiana State Police on Interstate 69. 

Troopers say 32-year-old Nathan Williams was clocked at 85 miles per hour Saturday around 6:00 p.m.

They say Williams refused to stop, and eventually reached speeds more than 110 miles per hour. 

Troopers say after about 12 miles, the engine on his 1999 Pontiac started to have trouble and Williams was stopped.

They say meth and marijuana were found inside the car.

Willams faces a long list of charges including: 

  1. Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle
  2. Operating a Vehicle while being a Habitual Traffic Violator
  3. Possession of Methamphetamine
  4. Possession of Paraphernalia
  5. Possession of Marijuana
  6. Reckless Driving
  7. Outstanding Felony Warrant (Pike County) 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly