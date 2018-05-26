Nature PlayScape opens in Wesselman Woods - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Nature PlayScape opens in Wesselman Woods

Posted by Jim Stratman, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Saturday marked the grand opening of the Nature PlayScape inside Wesselman Woods.

The nearly three-acre play area lets kids experience nature in a controlled environment that gives parents some piece of mind. 

"It is a creek to splash in, it's mud to dig in, it's forts to hide in, it's teepees to build on. It's all kinds of things," said Elaine Edwards the communications director for Wesselman Woods.

Officials say that the playscape is the largest of it's kind in the nation and unlike anything else in the tristate area. Kids are encouraged to splash around in the creek, interact with their surroundings and discover new ways to accomplish goals.

"It really makes you feel really great when you see all those little kids and they're playing and they're covered in mud and they're splashing in the water and having so much fun being kids in nature," said Edwards

Amanda Coburn, a local parent, said she and her daughter Alexandria enjoyed the playscape and the freedom that if offered.

"She really loved just putting rocks in the water and taking them out of the water and moving them which they're encouraged to do which is great. They specifically tell you that you can touch and move anything except the wildlife and do whatever you want with it," said Coburn.

Coburn said the features inside the playscape were great for her daughter, and since the area was fenced in, it gave Coburn a reason to step back and let Alexandria play the way she wanted.

"We noticed that there's fencing around the whole thing so it's one entrance one exit. There's no way for your kids to get away from you or outside the playscape without you knowing unless they come back through the way they came in," said Coburn. "It's really great that you can just let your kids run around and do what they want to do and kind of stand back and just let them do their own thing. You don't have to hover over them and watch what they're doing every second."

Officials say the playscape will operate on the same schedule as the preserve and the nature center but will close one hour early for patrons to rinse off before they leave.

