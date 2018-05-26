Caucus held to nominate democratic County Commissioner candidate - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Caucus held to nominate democratic County Commissioner candidate

Jeff Hatfield Jeff Hatfield
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Vanderburgh County now has a democratic nominee for a County Commissioner seat.

Democrats held a caucus Saturday morning.

All precinct representatives in the county nominated Jeff Hatfield.

Hatfield previously served as the leader of the county's Republican party. 

He tells us the party change didn't happen suddenly, claiming it's been something he's been working on for a while.

"When I left there 18 years ago, I had pretty much voted for the person, always voting for the person. But in the last ten years, more often than not my votes are democrats," said Hatfield. "I think it was a gradual thing."

Democratic Chairman Scott Danks says that the party will hold another caucus in two weeks to name two more nominees for offices. 

