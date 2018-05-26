Evansville man facing child molesting charge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man facing child molesting charge

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Robert Birdwell (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Robert Birdwell (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is the Vanderburgh County Jail charged with child molesting.

Police say the victim was nine-years-old when the crimes started. 

They say 37-year-old Robert Birdwell is also accused of recording the acts.

Officers say he told them it's not the first victim he's accused of molesting. 

Court records don't show any other child molesting arrests for Birdwell, but they show several prior arrests for battery. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

