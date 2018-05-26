Evansville man facing child molesting charge

An Evansville man is the Vanderburgh County Jail charged with child molesting.

Police say the victim was nine-years-old when the crimes started.

They say 37-year-old Robert Birdwell is also accused of recording the acts.

Officers say he told them it's not the first victim he's accused of molesting.

Court records don't show any other child molesting arrests for Birdwell, but they show several prior arrests for battery.

