EvansvilleWatch founder passes away

The founder of the popular social media page, EvansvilleWatch, has died.

The family of Bill Merkel posted the news to the page Saturday.

EvansvilleWatch is a community site that has more than 100,000 "likes."

Administrators of the site take turns monitoring local scanner traffic.

It started on Twitter in 2009 and Facebook in 2010. An Instagram account later followed.

Sites like EvansvilleWatch share information as it is dispatched. They include in their disclaimers that the details are not confirmed and may not be accurate as things unfold.

Merkel's family says he loved Evansville, and running EvansvilleWatch was his passion.

Although 14 News and EvansvilleWatch are not affiliated, we had a great relationship with Merkel.

14 News appreciated his passion to keep the public informed.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.