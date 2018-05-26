Driver found inside wrecked vehicle hours after accident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Driver found inside wrecked vehicle hours after accident

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Photo provided by Utica Fire Department) (Photo provided by Utica Fire Department)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

For at least five hours in the early parts of Saturday, a driver was stuck inside a wrecked vehicle on US-431.

Utica Fire Department Assistant Chief Daniel Matthews said the wreck happened sometime before 12 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of US-431. But the wrecked car wasn't seen until a farmer went to check on his fields early Saturday.

"Started to drive down into his field and he saw some paper and stuff which wasn't all that uncommon, but then it just kept getting thicker and thicker then he finally noticed the vehicle laying there on it's side," said Matthews. "Most everything in the vehicle had came out."

The Utica Fire Department along with the West Daviess County Fire department arrived to the accident at 5:15 a.m. The injured driver was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital, Matthews stated.

The driver was conscious and able to speak with first responders when they arrived. 

