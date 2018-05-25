Ohio Valley League baseball returns to Owensboro under new ownership, name

The Riverdawgs will kick off their 12th season in the Collegiate Summer League, their first with a brand new name.

There's a new team in town, well sort of. The team that used to be known in the Ohio Valley League as the Oilers are now the Owensboro Riverdawgs.

The Riverdawgs will kick off their 12th season in the Collegiate Summer League, their first with a brand new name. They are now under new ownership as Dinger Bats' Shane Shepherd recently became a co-owner along with Vic Evans.

Shepherd says his focus has been re-branding the team and promoting the Riverdawgs to the Owensboro community. But above all, he's looking to create a "minor league" atmosphere for the players, who will stay with host families, and provide them with an experience that will make Owensboro a great town for baseball.

"I want them to come here, I want them to be happy while they're here, I want them to learn while they're here, and provide everything because at the end of the day that brings people out to watch them pay, and for me as front office that's what it's about, is getting people out to watch," Shepherd explained.

Shepherd's other main focus is the fan experience, which he says is very economical.

Tickets costing $5, with kids 15-and-under for free at every game. Opening night for the Riverdawgs is June 1 against the Dubois County Bombers.

