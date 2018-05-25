Leonhardt tosses no-hitter as Eagles blank Rambelles - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Leonhardt tosses no-hitter as Eagles blank Rambelles

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
Salem, VA (WFIE) -

A day after throwing a one-hit shutout in USI Softball's 1-0 upset of top-ranked University of North Georgia, sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) one-upped herself.

Leonhardt (23-12) tossed a complete-game no-hitter as the Screaming Eagles upset No. 6 Angelo State University, 3-0, Friday to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II Softball Championship.

The Eagles (38-23) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when junior outfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) roped a two-out, two-run single down the right field line. Sophomore outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) followed with an RBI-single for the Eagles, who had four hits and took advantage of an Angelo State error in the fifth frame.

Angelo State (53-8), meanwhile, was limited to just one base runner—a two-out walk in the second inning—as Leonhardt mowed down 10 batters en route to her second career no-hitter, fourth straight complete-game shutout and sixth complete-game shutout of the postseason.

Leonhardt's effort Friday marked the first no-hitter in the NCAA II Softball Championship since University of Indianapolis ace Morgan Foley tossed a no-hitter in the Greyhound's 1-0 win over North Georgia May 21, 2015. The only perfect game in NCAA II Softball Championship history was thrown by Kathy Slaten of California State University-Northridge May 21, 1983.

Due to rain in the forecast Saturday, USI's semifinal game has been moved to 9:30 a.m. (CDT). The Eagles will face either North Georgia, West Chester University or St. Leo University. A win Saturday puts the Eagles into the best-of-three national championship series, which starts Sunday at 4 p.m.

Notes: Leonhardt's previous no-hitter was a in a 2-0 win over the University of Illinois Springfield April 2, 2017…it is believed to be USI's 14th-ever no-hitter and its first in post-season play…USI has scored in two innings thus far during the NCAA II Softball Championship and sophomore shortstop Taylor Ricketts (Georgetown, Kentucky) has opened both of those innings off by reaching first base…freshman Jessica Tucker (Georgetown, Kentucky) has pinch-ran for Ricketts in both of those innings and has scored the eventual winning run in both contests.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

