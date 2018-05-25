Bike share program soon coming to Henderson

We have an update on the new bike share program coming to Henderson.

The tourist commission says it should be in place by the end of this summer.

A total of 15 bikes will be divided up among three stations in Henderson.

Those who live in, or plan to tour Henderson, will soon have another transportation option.

The bike share program, which is an extension of the one Evansville Trails Coalition launched, will be hitting the streets in the next couple of months.

The station locations will be across from Field and Main Bank, Atkinson Park and Audubon Kids Zone. Users will need to download the "Zagster" app, and enter their personal information one time only — then they are ready to ride.

“I actually checked out a bike yesterday, and it took less than 30 seconds to get on the app, unlock the bike, and go for a ride,” Abby Dixon, Executive Director of the Henderson County Tourist Commission explained.

Dixon hopes the bikes will be ready by the end of June.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.