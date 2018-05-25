Bike share program soon coming to Henderson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bike share program soon coming to Henderson

By Evan Gorman, Reporter
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

We have an update on the new bike share program coming to Henderson.

The tourist commission says it should be in place by the end of this summer.

A total of 15 bikes will be divided up among three stations in Henderson.

Those who live in, or plan to tour Henderson, will soon have another transportation option.

The bike share program, which is an extension of the one Evansville Trails Coalition launched, will be hitting the streets in the next couple of months.

The station locations will be across from Field and Main Bank, Atkinson Park and Audubon Kids Zone. Users will need to download the "Zagster" app, and enter their personal information one time only — then they are ready to ride.

“I actually checked out a bike yesterday, and it took less than 30 seconds to get on the app, unlock the bike, and go for a ride,” Abby Dixon, Executive Director of the Henderson County Tourist Commission explained.

Dixon hopes the bikes will be ready by the end of June.

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

