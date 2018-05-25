Princeton principal retiring after 38-yrs with the North Gibson School Corp.

Princeton Community High School Principal Steve Hauger is retiring from his role with the North Gibson School Corporation after 38 years of service.

Hauger attended school inside the corporation beginning in the fall of 1972, then came back for his professional life. Hauger served as a teacher for 10 years at the high school, an assistant principal for seven years at the middle school, an administrator for three years, and most recently as principal of PCHS for the last 17 years.

"I loved the school," said Hauger. "Would have never dreamed that I'd get into education and get the chance to come back."

On Friday, Principal Hauger started his day as he normally would, by leading the students in the pledge of allegiance. He says that what is usually a simple way to start the day, was harder this morning.

"It was hard to do the pledge of allegiance today, sitting in my office doing it knowing it was the last time," said Hauger. "It was good that nobody was here hopefully they didn't hear the crackle in my voice."

Hauger says the most rewarding part of his job didn't come from attending extracurricular events or receiving awards. Instead he credited the interactions he had with students and the relationships he was able to build with them as the best part of his job.

"You need to be visible, whether it be a teacher or an administrator, you need to be visible in the community because kids are more willing to talk to you if they see you at events, if you can talk to them like 'Hey I heard your project last night was wonderful,' and you can actually say something about they know you were they and saw what they did," said Hauger.

For now, Principal Hauger says that the reality that he is leaving still hasn't sunk in, but he knows it will soon.

I think when I come back some night and my wife comes with me and we start taking the - you know the - accomplishments or whatever you want to call them, awards and stuff, you start taking those down and putting them in boxes," Hauger said.

Hauger says that he won't be able to stay idle for long. He has his bus drivers license up to date and would love to continue giving back to the corporation he's called home his entire life.

