Gas prices increasing as holiday weekend begins

The busy holiday weekend is on the horizon and a lot of people will be hitting the road, and according to AAA gas prices are up.

If you're like the millions of other people who are expected to travel this holiday weekend, a heads up gas prices are on the rise.

If you're traveling by car, NBC is reporting an almost 50 cent jump in gas prices from this time last year. Regular gas is predicted to cost $2.95 per gallon this holiday weekend.

In the past two weeks, NBC reports gas jumped at least 12 cents per gallon. That brings motorists on track to paying the highest Memorial Day prices since 2014.

If you haven't left for your destination yet, here's a tip that could help you.

According to the smart phone app Gas Buddy, speeding and aggressive driving (like hard braking and accelerating quickly) decrease your fuel efficiency and can eat up your gas.

