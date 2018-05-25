Dog's owner to be charged after woman mauled by dog

The owner of the dog that police say mauled a Princeton woman last week will face charges. (WFIE)

The owner of the dog that police say mauled a Princeton woman last week will face charges.

[Related: Petition to change dog bite ordinance goes before Princeton City Council]

We spoke with the Gibson County Prosecutor after he came out of a meeting to discuss this case. He told us the dog's owner will be charged.

The county prosecutor wasn't able to go into detail until he files them and the charges are made official.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.