Evidence provides inside look into Roach murder trial

We got a first look at some of the evidence presented in the Terrence Roach murder trial.

The judge allowed us to review photos admitted during the three-day trial that ended in a not guilty verdict on all three murder counts in the case.

Several photos were of Aleah's bedroom taken after she was reported missing, specifically the window Roach told detectives he opened to pull Aleah out of the house.

During the trial, the defense's first witness, an EPD detective who took photos at Aleah's home, testified that both windows in her room were locked when he got there.

He said nothing around the windows looked disturbed and that Aleah's mother, Cara, agreed. He said at a later date, he looked back at the pictures and noticed that part of the lock on one window was not intact.

Another detective testified about photos showing him recreating how Roach said he took Aleah from her room. That detective said he could open the window from the outside, reach his hands through and touch Aleah's bed, where Roach said he took her.

We were also given access to photos taken at the South Bedford Avenue home where Aleah's corpse was found. We have chosen not to share those disturbing images.

