Evidence provides inside look into Roach murder trial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evidence provides inside look into Roach murder trial

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Beth Sweeney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Several photos were of Aleah's bedroom taken after she was reported missing (WFIE). Several photos were of Aleah's bedroom taken after she was reported missing (WFIE).
The window Terrence Roach told detectives he opened to pull Aleah out of the house (WFIE). The window Terrence Roach told detectives he opened to pull Aleah out of the house (WFIE).
A detective recreating how Roach said he took Aleah from her room (WFIE). A detective recreating how Roach said he took Aleah from her room (WFIE).
The South Bedford Avenue house where the corpse of Aleah was found (WFIE). The South Bedford Avenue house where the corpse of Aleah was found (WFIE).
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We got a first look at some of the evidence presented in the Terrence Roach murder trial.

[Terrence Roach found not guilty of murder]

The judge allowed us to review photos admitted during the three-day trial that ended in a not guilty verdict on all three murder counts in the case.

Several photos were of Aleah's bedroom taken after she was reported missing, specifically the window Roach told detectives he opened to pull Aleah out of the house.

During the trial, the defense's first witness, an EPD detective who took photos at Aleah's home, testified that both windows in her room were locked when he got there.

He said nothing around the windows looked disturbed and that Aleah's mother, Cara, agreed. He said at a later date, he looked back at the pictures and noticed that part of the lock on one window was not intact.

Another detective testified about photos showing him recreating how Roach said he took Aleah from her room. That detective said he could open the window from the outside, reach his hands through and touch Aleah's bed, where Roach said he took her.

[Evansville police react to Terrence Roach verdict]

We were also given access to photos taken at the South Bedford Avenue home where Aleah's corpse was found. We have chosen not to share those disturbing images.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly