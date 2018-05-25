3-yr-old dies after falling into Muhlenberg Co. pond

A three-year-old boy is dead after he fell into a pond in Muhlenberg County.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department said they, along with EMS and the fire department were called to a home on Hwy-431 North after a child had fallen into a pond. The child was treated at the scene by emergency crews before being taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff Curtis McGehee identified the child as Levi Robinson, 3-years-old.

After arriving to the hospital, Robinson was pronounced dead by the coroner.

No other information regarding the Robinson's death were provided. We will update this story with more information if it is made available.

