McLean Co. man facing neglect, cruelty charges

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Billy Fowler (Source: Daviess Co. Jail) Billy Fowler (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

A McLean County man is facing several charges, after detectives say they found an elderly woman in his care living in unsuitable conditions.

Billy Fowler, 24, is being held in the Daviess County Jail. 

His charges include neglect of an adult and resisting arrest. 

Detective Dockery with the McLean County Sheriff's Office says Fowler will also be charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three counts of animal cruelty. 

He says they were called to Fowler's camper at Myer Creek Park on Monday and Fowler was arrested on Tuesday.

Detective Dockery says the woman living in the camper is not related to Fowler, but was a mother figure. Dockery says she is now doing better after being removed the poor conditions.

We're told the child endangerment charges are because they believe Fowler's children had also been at the camper. 

Animal Control officials in Daviess County say seven dogs were taken.

They say some of the dogs have been placed, but they still have three more that are being cared for. Animal Control officials say those three dogs have broken legs.

They say Fowler is accused of abusing them by throwing them against the wall. 

They will be up for adoption as well. The animal shelter is closed Monday, but will be back open Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

