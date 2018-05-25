Two Dubois Co. woman charged with neglect resulting in death - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two Dubois Co. woman charged with neglect resulting in death

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Latasha Rodriguez (Source: Dubois Co. Jail) Latasha Rodriguez (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)
Selena Aguilar (Source: Dubois Co. Jail) Selena Aguilar (Source: Dubois Co. Jail)
HUNTINGBURG, IN (WFIE) -

Two Dubois County woman are facing felony charges in the death of a elderly man.

Huntingburg Police say they were called to the hospital in December after 70-year-old Bruce Clayton was taken to the emergency room.

Police say he was extremely malnourished and had several bed sores. He died a few days later. 

They say Clayton had been in the care of Latasha Rodriguez and Selena Aguilar since he suffered a stroke in 2012. 

The women are not related to Clayton, but police say Rodriguez was given power of attorney. 

Police say his financial records showed he was being exploited. 

Both woman are now being held without bond on charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and financial exploitation of and endangered adult. 

