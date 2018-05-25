NB, SB lanes reopened after emergency situation on Twin Bridge

Authorities tell us they are trying to talk down someone who is trying to jump. (WFIE)

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Twin Bridge have been reopened after an individual jumped from the bridge,

An email from KYTC says that person is now on their way to the hospital after rescue boats were able to pull the person from the water. Traffic is moving, but is backed up for several miles.

Vanderburgh: Traffic is moving again SB US41 near the KY/IN state line. Please stay vigilant. Traffic is moving slowly. Thanks for your patience. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 25, 2018

