NB, SB lanes reopened after emergency situation on Twin Bridge - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

NB, SB lanes reopened after emergency situation on Twin Bridge

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Authorities tell us they are trying to talk down someone who is trying to jump. (WFIE) Authorities tell us they are trying to talk down someone who is trying to jump. (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Twin Bridge have been reopened after an individual jumped from the bridge,

An email from KYTC says that person is now on their way to the hospital after rescue boats were able to pull the person from the water. Traffic is moving, but is backed up for several miles.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

