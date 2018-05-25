Indiana convenience stores find new way around cold beer ban - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana convenience stores find new way around cold beer ban

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
(WFIE file) (WFIE file)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

Convenience stores have found a way to offer cold beer to Indiana residents: by selling reusable bags that will chill beer and other beverages in 15 minutes.

The announcement on Thursday, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, was the latest attempt by the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association to combat liquor stores' exclusive right to sell cold carry-out beer in Indiana.

Customers who make a one-time purchase of the bag get free ice from the store's fountain machine on subsequent purchases.

Executive director of the association Scot Imus said there remains no public policy reason to allow liquor stores to sell cold beer but not grocery and convenience stores.

Lawmakers have allowed Sunday alcohol sales this year, but still sided with liquor stores on the cold beer matter.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

